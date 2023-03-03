Lodge Hill Capital LLC Buys 90,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for 3.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Allison Transmission worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 266,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,949. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

