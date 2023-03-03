Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $22.26 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Sealed Air comprises approximately 8.2% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Sealed Air worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $7,116,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $412,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $461,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.1 %

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.26. 404,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

