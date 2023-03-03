Lodge Hill Capital LLC Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises approximately 2.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,592 shares in the company, valued at $784,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,010. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.4 %

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 730,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,297. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

