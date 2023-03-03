Logan Stone Capital LLC Buys 12,335 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFT. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.113 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

