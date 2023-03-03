Logan Stone Capital LLC Buys Shares of 67,800 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $212,220,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,752. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $110.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.