Logan Stone Capital LLC Increases Stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,903 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

MFM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,744. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.