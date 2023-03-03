Logan Stone Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned 0.28% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YTPG. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 19.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 5.5% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $487,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

YTPG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,611. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.