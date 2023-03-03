Logan Stone Capital LLC Invests $494,000 in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

PSF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,607. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.