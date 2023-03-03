Logos Global Management LP Buys New Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,000. NGM Biopharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.51. 67,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,868. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $370.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 100,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,823.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,854. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 160,829 shares of company stock worth $787,859 over the last three months. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

