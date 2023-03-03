Logos Global Management LP Buys New Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 3.2% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned about 0.44% of Ascendis Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $2,270,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $2,809,000.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.69. 80,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

