Logos Global Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Logos Global Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,210 shares during the quarter. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.30% of Tyra Biosciences worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,375,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 14,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,982. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

TYRA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

