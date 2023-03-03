Logos Global Management LP Takes Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,936,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,332,000. Allakos comprises approximately 4.5% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 6.97% of Allakos as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 163.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
