Long Focus Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Finance Of America Companies worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 10,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

