Long Focus Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 109.9% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Capri by 38.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capri by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 110,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,424. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

