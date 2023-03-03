Long Focus Capital Management LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,042 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Destination XL Group worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 102,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.47. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $241,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,552,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,344,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,469.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $241,307.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,552,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,344,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,469. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Stories

