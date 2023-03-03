Long Focus Capital Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 0.8% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 51.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 111.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 650,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

