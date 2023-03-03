Long Focus Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,789,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,999 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 2.92% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ADAP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 87,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,287. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.