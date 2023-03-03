Long Focus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,923. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

