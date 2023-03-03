Long Focus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Flex makes up 0.9% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 584,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

