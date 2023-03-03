Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,693 shares of company stock worth $2,624,279. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 982,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $115.57.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

