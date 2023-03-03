Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,180,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 790,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 4.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 1.51% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $469,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $51.14. 1,318,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

