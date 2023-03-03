Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,993 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 2.4% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.60% of Charter Communications worth $284,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 714.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.22. The company had a trading volume of 402,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,609. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $583.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.61 and its 200 day moving average is $372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

