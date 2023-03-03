Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,832,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,114 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 3.8% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $445,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.80. The company had a trading volume of 245,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,580. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.14 and its 200 day moving average is $286.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

