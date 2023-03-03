Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 166.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.1 %

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

