Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 16,883 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,671. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

