Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.1% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.22. 1,751,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,958. The company has a market capitalization of $304.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.