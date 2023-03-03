Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 1.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Graco by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 227,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 42,932 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 14.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 452,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 301,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

