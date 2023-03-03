Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,722 shares of company stock worth $25,956,416 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD traded up $19.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,499.07. 19,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,506.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,368.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

