Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,104 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 5.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.68. 1,162,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average of $175.50. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

