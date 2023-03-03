Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,674. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.86.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

