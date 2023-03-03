Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

LOW stock opened at $195.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.86. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

