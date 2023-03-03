Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average of $201.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

