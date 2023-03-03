Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 billion-$90.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.48 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.22 and its 200-day moving average is $201.86. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

