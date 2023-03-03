Lumbard & Kellner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. 740,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,286. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.