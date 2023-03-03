Lumbard & Kellner LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.3% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.79. The stock had a trading volume of 828,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

