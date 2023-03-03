Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 460,563 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 460,563 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,550,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 369.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,653 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 221,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 41.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,183,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 344,348 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

