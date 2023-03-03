Lumi Credits Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.90 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $12.90 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

