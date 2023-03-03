Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

LUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.35 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.