Luxor Capital Group LP Boosts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment accounts for about 0.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.58% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 474,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 92.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. 49,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,123. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

