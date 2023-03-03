Luxor Capital Group LP Decreases Stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Luxor Capital Group LP reduced its position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.23% of SmartRent worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMRT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 108,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,244. The company has a market cap of $547.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

