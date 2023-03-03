Luxor Capital Group LP Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759,574 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 0.7% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

OWL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,713. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,733.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

