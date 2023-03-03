Lynrock Lake LP Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 423.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 288,759 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 57.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 526,719.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 516,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Vimeo Stock Up 6.3 %

Vimeo stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 776,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,976. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $649.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.