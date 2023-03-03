M3F Inc. Grows Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,075 shares during the quarter. Hilltop makes up about 3.2% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Hilltop worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Hilltop Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 54,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

