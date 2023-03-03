M3F Inc. Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 206,910 shares during the period. Provident Bancorp makes up approximately 5.1% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned 0.06% of Provident Bancorp worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 332.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 101.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,010. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

PVBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Provident Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lowered Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

