M3F Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

M3F Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned 0.63% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $172.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.