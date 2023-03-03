M3F Inc. Purchases 8,143 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

M3F Inc. raised its position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. NI comprises about 2.0% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in NI were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NODK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. NI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $19.06.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

