Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Michael (Mike) Hill Buys 110,000 Shares of Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPAGet Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 110,000 shares of Mad Paws stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$14,850.00 ($10,033.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments: Marketplace, and Ecommerce and Subscription. The company's marketplace marches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers.

