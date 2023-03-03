Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

MCN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 8,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,112. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

