Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSE MCN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.11. 28,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
