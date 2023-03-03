Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MCN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.11. 28,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

