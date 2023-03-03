Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($18.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($15.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.75.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $272.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $315.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. 29.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

